Lewis Hamilton continues Mercedes domination of Formula One, but the Chinese got it all wrong

I will admit it folks, I have been a bit out of touch with Formula One the last few months, mainly due to work pressure and the fact that cable in the United States costs a bomb. That would somewhat explain my lack of updating the blog with the latest formula one happenings as the name of the blog and the slogan suggest.

Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix today, with Germany’s Nico Rosberg in tow to complete yet another Mercedes GP 1-2. This is the third 1-2 the pair have delivered this season out of the total 4 races. Fernando Alonso clinched 3rd place for Ferrari finishing the podium followed by the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and current World Champion Sebastien Vettel.

However this race would not necessarily be remembered for Lewis’s victory but for blunders by Chinese Race officials including showing the chequered flag a good 2 laps before the end of the race. No one still knows what happened there and why the official was in such a hurry to end the race, but according to FIA rules, the race ended there and the next 2 laps did not have any consequence on the race classification.

This meant that a certain backmarker who had made a maneuver to overtake for the 17th place was robbed of his rightful position. The victim was Kamui Kobayashi who had made the pass on Jules Bianchi.

The particular FIA rule under article 43.2 states :

“Should for any reason the end-of-race signal be given before the leading car completes the scheduled number of laps, or the prescribed time has been completed, the race will be deemed to have finished when the leading car last crossed the line before the signal was given.”

This was not the only error in the race, there were more. A number of blue flags as per other media reports were also waved incorrectly for many drivers.

