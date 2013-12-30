Michael Schumacher in critical condition after skiing accident

Its been a long time since we updated the blog, but we have some sad news to share, Michael Schumacher is in critical condition after meeting with an accident while skiing on the French Alps. The seven time world champion who is often considered the greatest ever Formula One driver suffered brain trauma and is said to be in a coma currently.

He had been airlifted to a French hospital in Grenoble where Gerard Saillant who is supposed to be Paris’s top neurosurgeon has taken over the treatment. Schumacher was reportedly enjoying a break with his son at the Meribel resort. A statement made by his agent indicated that he was wearing a helmet :

‘Michael fell on his head during a private ski trip in the French Alps. ‘He was hospitalised and is receiving medical care. We ask for your understanding that we cannot give a running commentary on his state of health. He was wearing a helmet and was not alone.’

Here is hoping for a speedy recovery !

