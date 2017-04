Etihad Airways has released an app that brings you one step closer to the action at the Yas Marina circuit, you can drive around the circuit viewing photos, facts and numbers about the grand prix.

There is also a video posted of an actual formula one lap at the circuit.

The app in its full glory can be seen here :

http://www.etihadairways.com/sites/Etihad/Etihad%20Images/etihad-f1/index.html

Go check it out !

