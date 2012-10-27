Ferrari commits faux pas in India by supporting murder charged Italian Marines

Oil and water don’t mix, and neither do sports and politics especially on matters which are subjudice. In a case of apparently bad advice to the Ferrari formula one team, the team is sporting the Italian marines insignia on their cars and released press releases around the same protesting their arrest.

For folks outside India, here are the facts :

1. The Italian marines shot down fishermen off the coast of Kerala in India.

2. Tried to escape to international waters, played the jurisdiction card when arrest became imminent and even offered money to the kin of those deceased.

3. They are getting a fair trial in the courts of this country.

Currently the matter is sub-judice in India and the marines are on bail. If they are innocent, F1chronicles hopes they would be acquitted , if they are guilty they deserve punishment like any criminal.

The action by Ferrari in view of the above facts can only be seen as stupid since the Govt. can do anything in the matter due to the courts handing the matter. The Ferrari team in its press release had hoped Indian authorities would find a solution which cannot happen as courts are independent in India.

The initial release read :

In doing so, Ferrari pays tribute to one of the outstanding entities of our country, also in the hope that the Indian and Italian authorities will soon find a solution to the situation currently involving two sailors from the Italian Navy.

After the hue and cry, the Scuderia Ferrari team embarrassed had to go into damage control after the earlier release and issued the following release :

The Italian Navy’s national flag on the Ferrari race cars at the Indian Grand Prix is there as a tribute to one of our country’s outstanding institutions. With all the respect due to the Indian Authorities, Ferrari wishes to make it clear that this initiative does not have, nor should it be seen as having, any political implication.

Some advisor needs to get fired

