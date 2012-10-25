Michael Schumacher thanks Indian fans for overwhelming support at Indian Grand Prix

The German legend on the eve of his last Indian Grand Prix (unless there is another comeback) thanked the Indian Grand Prix fans for the super support he got last year and asked for similar support this year too.

“Last year we had a full house. We had so much support during the first race and that was pretty unique. I don’t remember any other new country we explored with Formula One that got so much following. So I want to say thank you to all the fans that supported us last year and will hopefully do the same this year.” “In India, I never thought I would be this popular. Before coming here for the first time, I thought only a small group of fans would know me. But the support is everywhere and it is definitely quite touching. The emotions run high for fans here,” said Schumacher.

The German made is clear though that he wont be coming back to the sport.

“I don’t want to think about the future but there won’t be a third comeback for sure.”

The good thing was the German didn’t seem repentant upon reentering the sport.

“In total, the legacy still remains. I became a more experienced driver being in tough situations. I made some close friends and now I want to move on.”

