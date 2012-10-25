Michael Schumacher sees German successor in Sebastien Vettel

Michael Schumacher just a few races away from the end of his career proclaimed that he sees the next big German F1 driver in Sebastien Vettel. He went on to call the young German the new Mr.F1 from Germany. Speaking to a German newspaper he was quoted as saying :

"I also think he will win this year’s title, he has the right conditions for it. "In the long term, I think he should go on to become Germany’s Mister Formula One."

Speaking about his retirement, the German cautioned others into following his example and returning from retirement :

"There has to be some sense behind it. I have seen examples where people return and are hopelessly out-driven," Schumacher said. "To get confirmation that you are no longer good enough is of course a negative thing. "So I wouldn’t like to motivate anyone to try it and throw themselves into their own misfortune." "Mercedes made it clear that they wanted to keep working with me," he said.

Schumacher also admitted that the experience has changed him from a behavioral standpoint but as a person he is still the same.

"Yes and no. As a person, I am still the same as before, but I’ve learned to be more open and not to despair of the difficult situations, but to understand them," he said. "It has given me a certain looseness that people have noticed. "I am still the same person I was, but I have taken the blinkers off with which I used to walk through the pit lanes."

