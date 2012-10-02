Lewis Hamilton replaces Michael Schumacher at Mercedes GP, Is it the end of the road for Michael ?

In an expected move the Mercedes GP team announced the signing of young Briton Lewis Hamilton ending speculation about Michael Schumacher renewing with the Mercedes GP unit. Lewis Hamilton ofcourse didn’t show any loyalty to the team that trained him as a kid (McLaren Mercedes) and pretty much gifted him a formula one seat. But that’s a story for another day.

So why did Mercedes not sign Michael Schumacher on for another season and what does the future hold for him ?

Mercedes decision to go ahead with Lewis Hamilton is linked to Michael’s indecisiveness on renewing his Mercedes contract. No doubt Mercedes wanted to renew his contract, just that Michael and his camp were showing disinterest. And in a sport that moves as fast as formula one, that can be a crime. So Mercedes covered their butts by signing a good driver in Lewis Hamilton and now potentially leaving Michael with an embarrassing end to his comeback.

At the start of the season, many of F1 who’s who, including Bernie Ecclestone and Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn had predicted Michael Schumacher to win not only races in the 2012 season but the formula one driver’s championship. Sadly 14 races into the season, the F1 veteran has failed to finish 50% of the time. To his credit around 5 times it has been something which was not his fault. But still the statistics on paper look pretty bad.

But does that mean Michael Schumacher should quit formula one and not risk another season ? Hell No ! , Michael is driving pretty well, many a times you can see its the car which is the limiting factor and not the driver. The person who put his legacy on the time by coming back from retirement needs a better ending to formula one.

Ofcourse it would be hard to match his previous career stint , but it doesn’t mean he shouldn’t try. Sauber has expressed interest in signing on the ace German and as his fans we can only hope that he accepts the offer. Whatever the future holds, here is one Schumacher fan who would love him forever 🙂

