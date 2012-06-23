Sebastien Vettel shrugs off Ferrari rumours

Ever since Ferrari principal let it slip that Sebastien Vettel and Fernando Alonso could get along as teammates, Vettel is being flooded with queries over his ‘supposed’ Ferrari move. And for good reason, the young world champion seems like a fitting candidate for the Italian team who have not seen good fortune for a couple of years now even with a fairly competitive car.

Apparently Vettel has a pre-contract with Ferrari for 2014 and Fernando Alonso has already veto-ed that he wouldn’t like to race with Lewis Hamilton as a partner,

Domenicali had said: “I think they are both intelligent guys and they could easily co-exist.”

Meanwhile Red Bull were quick to counter and had said that they have Vettel under contract for 2014.

Sebastien Vettel meanwhile was cool as a cucumber, shrugging off the rumours :

“I’ve always said Ferrari is a great team with a great history, and with a great tradition in Formula One in particular,” Vettel said. “But I’m very happy with where I am at the moment. Does it unsettle me? No. “For now the focus is entirely on this season. If you want to have a say on this year’s championship, you are much better off being fully focused because as you can see it’s extremely tight, with a lot of winners so far, so I need all my focus on this year.”

