Rediscover Formula One

The unofficial Formula One site with the latest happenings!

Lewis Hamilton continues Mercedes domination of Formula One, but the Chinese got it all wrong

leave a comment

I will admit it folks, I have been a bit out of touch with Formula One the last few months, mainly due to work pressure and the fact that cable in the United States costs a bomb. That would somewhat explain my lack of updating the blog with the latest formula one happenings as the name of the blog and the slogan suggest.

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Sunday 20 April 2014. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, celebrates on the podium as Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG sprays champagne. World Copyright: Charles Coates/LAT Photographic. ref: Digital Image _J5R7939

Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix today, with Germany’s Nico Rosberg in tow to complete yet another Mercedes GP 1-2. This is the third 1-2 the pair have delivered this season out of the total 4 races.  Fernando Alonso clinched 3rd place for Ferrari finishing the podium followed by the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and current World Champion Sebastien Vettel.

However this race would not necessarily be remembered for Lewis’s victory but for blunders by Chinese Race officials including showing the chequered flag a good 2 laps before the end of the race. No one still knows what happened there and why the official was in such a hurry to end the race, but according to FIA rules, the race ended there and the next 2 laps did not have any consequence on the race classification.

This meant that a certain backmarker who had made a maneuver to overtake for the 17th place was robbed of his rightful position. The victim was Kamui Kobayashi who had made the pass on Jules Bianchi.

The particular FIA rule under article 43.2 states :

“Should for any reason the end-of-race signal be given before the leading car completes the scheduled number of laps, or the prescribed time has been completed, the race will be deemed to have finished when the leading car last crossed the line before the signal was given.”

This was not the only error in the race, there were more. A number of blue flags as per other media reports were also waved incorrectly for many drivers.

Written by Formula One Addict

April 20th, 2014 at 7:43 pm

Posted in Chinese Grand Prix,Drivers,F1,F1 Controversies,F1 News,Fernando Alonso,formula 1,formula one,Lewis Hamilton,Nico Rosberg

Michael Schumacher in critical condition after skiing accident

leave a comment

Its been a long time since we updated the blog, but we have some sad news to share, Michael Schumacher is in critical condition after meeting with an accident while skiing on the French Alps. The seven time world champion who is often considered the greatest ever Formula One driver suffered brain trauma and is said to be in a coma currently.

He had been airlifted to a French hospital in Grenoble where Gerard Saillant who is supposed to be Paris’s top neurosurgeon has taken over the treatment. Schumacher was reportedly enjoying a break with his son at the Meribel resort. A statement made by his agent indicated that he was wearing a helmet :

‘Michael fell on his head during a private ski trip in the French Alps.

‘He was hospitalised and is receiving medical care. We ask for your understanding that we cannot give a running commentary on his state of health.

He was wearing a helmet and was not alone.’

Here is hoping for a speedy recovery !

Written by Formula One Addict

December 30th, 2013 at 4:41 am

Posted in Drivers,Michael Schumacher

F1 2012 Review : Faster, cooler and more fun to play

leave a comment

File:F1 2012 cover.png

If you are a purist , this post isn’t for you, F1 cars are tough to drive, that’s why they have people with years and years and years of experience driving them. I play with drive assist on and the game is pure pleasure in that mode. A lot of people will say that F1 2012 repackages F1 for the mainstream, we are however ok with that.

Thanks to FreeStyleXtreme for sending us a review copy.

First things 1st, a lot has changed since F1 2011, initially when I received the game I thought that this wouldn’t be much different but Codemasters have really made the game much more enjoyable, sometimes via large changes and sometimes via subtle changes to the experience. Some of the things however do remain the same, you still have an email inbox and a manager who takes care of sending you random email.

Physics/Graphics/Gameplay Improvements:

The Physics in the F1 game is exceptional, whether it’s the bouncing on the kerbs or the rain splatter from the car in front. One can see that enough thought has gone into designing the physics engine.

Another cool feature is the flashback feature, in earlier editions if you got say a 10 seconds penalty, you would have to restart the game or finish in a horrible position by absorbing the penalty,however in the current edition, you can pause, rewind and retake the corner, not causing that accident or cutting the corner and hence avoiding playing the race all over again. There are limited number of such flashbacks available in the game.

The graphics in the game are also top notch, the reflections look realistic and the tracks are beautiful. The game deserves to be enjoyed in HD on a console (unless you have a monster PC). Otherwise you would miss all the finer car details and the stunning fluid gameplay.

Modes:

Apart from the traditional championship modes and time trial attacks present in the 2011 edition too, the game has several new modes added for your playing pleasure, when you start, you are invited for the Young Driver’s test. It’s a series of tutorials as well as scenarios to prove your worth as a F1 driver. It’s a good introduction to the controls for the 1st time gamers. You do want to ace each test here as a good score here would earn you a spot with your favorite formula one team.

Once you are done with the Young Driver’s test and earned your achievements, you can move onto the Season Challenge. The Season challenge is an exciting new part of the game wherein  you compete in 10 formula one races and choose a rival for 3 races at a time. When you beat a rival, you have the option to take his seat. Its fun to say the least.

Another new gameplay mode is the champion’s mode wherein you get to play against six world champions in pre-determined scenarios, the scenarios get progressively more difficult and the adrenaline rush is difficult to ignore in the roaring sounds of the engine.

Overall Rating:

We are addicted to formula one and this game is as close to F1 action that you would get. We are giving it a 5/5 rating, the game offers hours and hours of gameplay.  Comparing to F1 2011, the game is much more evolved and accessible, sometimes at the cost of F1 purity, but that’s ok.

If you enjoyed this review, head on over to our partners who made it happen  : www.freestyleXtreme.com

Written by Formula One Addict

January 21st, 2013 at 3:13 pm

Posted in F1,F1 News,Featured,formula 1,formula one

Formula One jungle heads to Texas for its American return

leave a comment

Texas american grand prix 2012 formula one

Indianapolis is known as the racing capital of America, so its natural to assume that almost all top-class world famous racing happens there, however 2012 is going to be different. Whether December is the end of the world remains to be seen, however what is sure is that the formula one race in USA is going to be held in Austin, TX.

50a6c0ca34eb4rizzo_keith_20121116_45893

The race is going to be held in the $400 million Circuit of the Americas, a quick Google search tells me this is the 10th circuit to host the race in the US.

As the 1st practice went off, tweets from the circuit’s account told us a whooping 63500 were in attendance for the practice sessions alone, that does paint a rosy picture as the number should swell up over the weekend and during the race. This would of course get the organizers and promoters happy who are hoping for continues Govt. support for the race.

Governor Rick Perry is a strong supporter of the F1 race :

“The U.S. Grand Prix will bring 1.2 million visitors to central Texas, and is an opportunity to demonstrate to people from around the world everything we have to offer in the Lone Star State as a tourism destination, and as a place to live and work,” Perry was quoted.

“This event is adding to our state’s profile worldwide, and represents a valuable opportunity to tell the Texas story to a whole new group of race fans and decision makers from all around the world.”

Bernie Ecclestone, formula one supremo, was equally excited by the circuit :

Bernie Ecclestone

It looks very much like a permanent circuit and I hope it remains permanent as far as Formula One goes, Ecclestone said.

We have a contract and we would be happy to stay here.

“It’s absolutely first class. All things we wanted to get done have been done.

“We’ve taken the good bits from all the different circuits and tried to put them together. It should make good racing.”

Written by Formula One Addict

November 17th, 2012 at 10:34 am

Posted in F1,F1 News,formula 1,formula one

Etihad releases Yas Marina circuit explorer to celebrate Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

leave a comment

Etihad Airways has released an app that brings you one step closer to the action at the Yas Marina circuit, you can drive around the circuit viewing photos, facts and numbers about the grand prix.

There is also a video posted of an actual formula one lap at the circuit.

The app in its full glory can be seen here :

http://www.etihadairways.com/sites/Etihad/Etihad%20Images/etihad-f1/index.html

Go check it out !

Written by Formula One Addict

October 31st, 2012 at 7:04 pm

Posted in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,F1

« Older Entries
%d bloggers like this: