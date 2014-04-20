Rediscover Formula One

If you are a purist , this post isn’t for you, F1 cars are tough to drive, that’s why they have people with years and years and years of experience driving them. I play with drive assist on and the game is pure pleasure in that mode. A lot of people will say that F1 2012 repackages F1 for the mainstream, we are however ok with that.

First things 1st, a lot has changed since F1 2011, initially when I received the game I thought that this wouldn’t be much different but Codemasters have really made the game much more enjoyable, sometimes via large changes and sometimes via subtle changes to the experience. Some of the things however do remain the same, you still have an email inbox and a manager who takes care of sending you random email.

Physics/Graphics/Gameplay Improvements:

The Physics in the F1 game is exceptional, whether it’s the bouncing on the kerbs or the rain splatter from the car in front. One can see that enough thought has gone into designing the physics engine.

Another cool feature is the flashback feature, in earlier editions if you got say a 10 seconds penalty, you would have to restart the game or finish in a horrible position by absorbing the penalty,however in the current edition, you can pause, rewind and retake the corner, not causing that accident or cutting the corner and hence avoiding playing the race all over again. There are limited number of such flashbacks available in the game.

The graphics in the game are also top notch, the reflections look realistic and the tracks are beautiful. The game deserves to be enjoyed in HD on a console (unless you have a monster PC). Otherwise you would miss all the finer car details and the stunning fluid gameplay.

Modes:

Apart from the traditional championship modes and time trial attacks present in the 2011 edition too, the game has several new modes added for your playing pleasure, when you start, you are invited for the Young Driver’s test. It’s a series of tutorials as well as scenarios to prove your worth as a F1 driver. It’s a good introduction to the controls for the 1st time gamers. You do want to ace each test here as a good score here would earn you a spot with your favorite formula one team.

Once you are done with the Young Driver’s test and earned your achievements, you can move onto the Season Challenge. The Season challenge is an exciting new part of the game wherein you compete in 10 formula one races and choose a rival for 3 races at a time. When you beat a rival, you have the option to take his seat. Its fun to say the least.

Another new gameplay mode is the champion’s mode wherein you get to play against six world champions in pre-determined scenarios, the scenarios get progressively more difficult and the adrenaline rush is difficult to ignore in the roaring sounds of the engine.

Overall Rating:

We are addicted to formula one and this game is as close to F1 action that you would get. We are giving it a 5/5 rating, the game offers hours and hours of gameplay. Comparing to F1 2011, the game is much more evolved and accessible, sometimes at the cost of F1 purity, but that’s ok.

